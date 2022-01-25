US Open champion Emma Raducanu spotted training in Singapore

The British teenager is transiting in Singapore for a week, following her exit from the ongoing Australian Open.

Last year's US Open winner Emma Raducanu was spotted in Singapore having a hit with local tennis players at the Tanglin Club on Tuesday (Jan 25).

Sources told The Straits Times that the British teenager is transiting in Singapore for a week, following her exit from the ongoing Australian Open.

It is not known where she is headed, but the next tournaments on the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Tour will be held in Dubai and Doha in February.

The Briton made history in 2021 by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title.

However, she was knocked out of the Australian Open in the second round after she was beaten by Montenegro's Danka Kovinic last Thursday.

The 19-year-old, playing in her first main draw at Melbourne Park, was hampered by blisters on her serving hand.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year, who had also suffered from Covid-19 last month, had beaten 2017 US Open champion Sloan Stephens in three sets in the first round.