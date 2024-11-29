New campaign aims to prevent drink driving tragedies

Participants have to wear drunk goggles while using the driving simulators.

During the first nine months of 2024, drink driving has resulted in 10 deaths from 123 accidents, with 1,260 arrests for the offense.

At the launch of the annual Anti-Drink Drive Campaign, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim emphasised that existing penalties, while in place, cannot compensate for the loss of life. He stressed that those who disregard the safety of other road users will face severe consequences.

He added that authorities are continually exploring new ways to reinforce the message against drinking and driving.

This includes leveraging social media platforms like TikTok, where the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has released two short educational videos on drink driving, accumulating over two million views.

The campaign launch featured the premiere of a road safety video titled "If You Drink, Don't Drive," which vividly portrays the irreversible consequences of impaired driving. The video can be found on the Use Your RoadSense Facebook page.

The Traffic Police (TP) will also partner with The Smart Local and SGAG to create engaging content promoting anti-drink-driving messages.

Various organisations hosted booths at the launch, including Motor Sports Singapore, which offered participants the opportunity to experience a driving simulator while wearing drunk goggles. This provided a realistic simulation of driving under the influence, highlighting the challenges of impaired vision and distance estimation.

Winson Ow, president of Motor Sports Singapore, expressed his belief that the organisation should further encourage members to abstain from drinking and driving. This aligns with a directive from the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), prohibiting alcohol consumption for anyone wearing clothing displaying its logo.

This reinforces the Car Club's core message to its members: "Don't drink and drive, don't be overconfident, and don't try your luck."

The Car Club boasts over a million members, encompassing numerous car brands and models with their respective clubs, resulting in continued annual growth.