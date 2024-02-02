Aaron Kwok gives promotional activities in M'sia a miss

Aaron Kwok recently sparked health concerns after a video showed him needing assistance from Gordon Lam on a flight of stairs.

KUALA LUMPUR – Hong Kong star Aaron Kwok has cancelled his promotional activities in Malaysia due to health issues.

He was initially scheduled to attend a media conference with fellow actor Gordon Lam for their upcoming film, Rob N Roll, and meet fans at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and GSC LaLaport BBCC in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 1.

In a press statement, Kwok, 58, apologised for the abrupt change in plans.

The singer-actor added that due to his “sudden physical health problem”, he must adhere to his doctor’s advice to rest and avoid long-haul flights as well as busy schedules for the time being.

The Heavenly King told the Malaysian media that he was forced to miss the promotion due to tonsillitis and Meniere’s disease – an inner ear disorder associated with dizzy spells.

He has been on a whirlwind tour recently, holding concerts in China and promoting his movie almost non-stop. He is scheduled to hold four concerts at Resorts World Genting on Feb 16,18, 23 and 24.

Although Kwok is unable to attend promotional events for Rob N Roll for now, his friend, Hong Kong actress Maggie Cheung Ho Yee, 54 – who plays a supporting character in the film – readily stepped in for him in Malaysia.

Kwok recently sparked health concerns after a video showing him needing assistance from Lam while descending a flight of stairs made the rounds on social media.

Many netizens also noted that Kwok appeared fatigued in several photos taken during a promotional appearance in China.

Rob N Roll tells the story of Mui Lam Tin (Kwok), a former wrestler who becomes a robber and successfully steals millions in a major heist.

However, the stolen cash goes missing when his best friends, Robby (Lam) and Mo Yung Fai (Richie Jen), unintentionally disrupt his plans.

To locate the missing money, the trio form a robbery team – all the while evading the relentless pursuit of police officer Ginger (Cheung), who is determined to arrest them. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK