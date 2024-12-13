Cecilia Cheung back in public eye after year-long hiatus

Cecilia Cheung had not updated her social media platforms since January.

Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung has returned to the public eye after keeping a low profile for more than a year.

The 44-year-old, who has not updated her social media platforms since January, posted on Weibo on Dec 9.

Sharing several photos of herself at a Valentino fashion event for the Italian luxury brand’s Spring 2025 collection Avant Les Debuts in Beijing, China, she wrote: “Winter party.”

She shared another set of photos three hours later, writing: “Documenting a gorgeous party.”

Cheung wore a shimmering blush-and-grey embroidered gown, sparkly green and gold shawl and a green headscarf. Several fans noted that the retro bohemian styling reminded them of former Hong Kong actress Maggie Cheung.

Other celebrities in attendance included Chinese actress Yang Zi, Chinese singer Xu Yiyang and Chinese actor Hu Xianxu.

Cheung, who rose to prominence in 1999 after acting in Hong Kong director Stephen Chow’s movie King Of Comedy, cancelled all her work commitments in August 2023, citing health reasons. It led to various speculations about her year-long hiatus, including a rumoured fourth pregnancy.

The actress has two sons aged 14 and 17 with her former husband, Hong Kong singer-actor Nicholas Tse, 44. She also has a six-year-old son whose father’s identity she has not disclosed to the public.