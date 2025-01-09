Sammo Hung celebrates 73rd birthday with his grandsons

Sammo Hung with his eldest son, actor Timmy Hung (back row), and two grandsons.

Hong Kong action star and film-maker Sammo Hung spent his 73rd birthday on Jan 7 with his two grandsons.

This was revealed by his eldest son, actor Timmy Hung. Sammo Hung has another two sons and a daughter.

“I couldn’t be with you today due to work,” Timmy Hung wrote in Chinese on social media on Jan 7. “However, you should be pleased as I sent two representatives instead.”

The 50-year-old posted a photo of his father together and his two sons – TJ, 11, and JT, nine – wearing suits.

Hung, who is married to former actress Janet Chow, added: “Happy birthday, dad. Wishing you good health and happiness every day.”

Hong Kong celebrities, such as actress Charmaine Sheh and singer-actress Stephanie Che, also chimed in with birthday wishes under the post.

Sammo Hung sparked health concerns in May 2020, when he appeared to have lost a lot of weight in photos posted on social media by Hong Kong singer Alan Tam.

The actor and stunt choreographer went for a knee operation in 2017 due to old injuries suffered during filming, and has been spotted using a wheelchair or walking stick in photos posted on social media by netizens.

He also disclosed in media interviews that he has reduced his weight and is watching his diet.

Hung had a supporting role in the Hong Kong hit action crime thriller Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In (2024), where he displayed his martial arts skills as the crime boss Mr Big.

He received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hong Kong Film Awards in April 2024, and was conferred an honorary doctorate by the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts in December 2024, alongside other recipients such as Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai and director Ann Hui.