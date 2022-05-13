Actor Christopher Lee is coming home as filming for movie Workers wraps up

Christopher Lee (centre) is in Taiwan filming Workers - The Movie. From left: Simon Hsueh, Yu An-shun, Alex Ko, Cheng Fen-fen, Peggy Tseng and Miao Ke-li.

TAIPEI - Singapore-based actor Christopher Lee is coming home soon to be reunited with his wife, actress Fann Wong, and son Zed.

Lee, who won Best Actor at Taiwan's Golden Bell Awards in October last year for his role as a welder in mini-series Workers (2020), is currently in Taiwan filming Workers the movie.

On Thursday (May 12), he posted on social media a behind-the-scenes video of the project, writing in Chinese: "I can go home now as we have wrapped up filming.

"I once said that I will share with fans if there is good news. The good news is that the three-men team is back."

Lee, 50, was referring to the three characters played by himself, Simon Hsueh and Yu An-shun in Workers.

"The movie version will take viewers back to the days when the trio first met," Lee said.

Scheduled for release next year, the film also sees the return of director Cheng Fen-fen and other cast members such as Alex Ko, who plays Lee's brother; Peggy Tseng, who plays Lee's wife, and Miao Ke-li, who plays Yu's wife.

Lee flew to Taiwan in November last year to film the TV series The Attorney From Bachimen, after which he began work on Workers.

He has been active on social media while in Taiwan, sending birthday wishes to Fann when she turned 51 in January and promoting his new variety show Dishing With Chris Lee.