Rui En to sell bak kwa; proceeds to benefit children with special needs

Rui En introduces two flavours of bak kwa under her brand, En, this Chinese New Year.

Local actress Rui En has made her first foray into entrepreneurship while also giving back to the community.

The 43-year-old is launching two flavours of bak kwa - laksa and applewood - under her brand, En, for Chinese New Year (CNY) which falls on Jan 29.

Rui En said on social media on Dec 29 that she made her business debut with bak kwa as the popular treat, which means “dried meat” in Hokkien, is her all-time favourite CNY indulgence.

“Chinese New Year is a time of reunion and love,” the Oppa, Saranghae! (2023) star said in a press statement. “We wanted to create a meaningful gift that embodies the true spirit of the season – one that not only brings joy to those who receive it, but also gives back to the community.”

The laksa bak kwa blends the smoky richness of traditional bak kwa with the aromatic spices of Singapore’s iconic laksa, while the applewood bak kwa is marinated in a secret traditional recipe and smoked for over two hours with US-imported applewood, according to the press statement.

The laksa bak kwa costs $88 for 500g, while the applewood version costs $98 for 500g. Pre-orders start from 9pm on Jan 3 at www.enonline.sg.

Proceeds from the sales will go towards supporting Brave Club, a faith-based initiative that helps children with special needs and their dedicated caregivers.

“Our commitment at En is to always give back to a worthy cause,” Rui En added on social media. “Our goal - to make all festive seasons more about giving, than receiving.”