Actress Megan Fox reveals painful miscarriage, abusive relationship in new book

Actress Megan Fox (left) recounting her experience with miscarriage in her new book to Good Morning America host Kayna Whitworth.

LOS ANGELES – Megan Fox has detailed her experience with a pregnancy loss in her new book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which was released on Tuesday.

The book is a collection of poems that explores some of the American actress’ abusive relationships, with two poems at the end of the book alluding to a miscarriage.

The star of the first two Transformers films (2007 and 2009) confirmed in an interview on television programme Good Morning America on Tuesday that both poems were inspired by the painful loss she suffered after conceiving a baby with her fiance, American rapper-singer Machine Gun Kelly.

She has three children aged seven, nine and 11 with her ex-husband, American actor Brian Austin Green. They split in 2020 after 10 years of marriage. Fox dated Machine Gun Kelly that same year and the couple got engaged in 2022.

“I’d never been through anything like that in my life,” Fox, 37, said. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately.”

She added that at the time, she tried to navigate what it meant and why it happened.

In the book, Fox recounted an ultrasound she did when she was 10 weeks’ pregnant.

“I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh,” she wrote, “but now / I have to say / goodbye.”

Another line described holding the baby “as they rip you from my insides”.

“I will pay any price,” wrote Fox. “Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”

In the poetry book, Fox also described an abusive relationship that turned violent. However, she clarified to Good Morning America that Pretty Boys is not an expose nor a memoir.

She added that although she has been publicly connected to a few people throughout her life, she had been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships.