Actress Shu Qi to debut as film director with Girl

According to Taiwanese media, Shu Qi scripted the film as well.

Taiwanese actress Shu Qi is wearing another hat – as film director.

In her Sept 17 social media post marking the completion of her directorial debut, she shared a concept poster, which has a close-up of a girl’s hands as the main visual.

Also on the poster are the Chinese title, Girl; with Shu Qi as director; and 2025, the year of the film’s release.

The 48-year-old, whose real name is Lin Li-hui, posted on Facebook a photo of her holding a clapperboard and another photo of her looking at a screen.

According to Taiwanese media, Shu Qi scripted the film as well. Taiwanese film producer Yeh Ju-feng is also involved in the project. There are few other details available.

Meanwhile, Shu Qi is starring in a new movie Resurrection. It is directed by China’s Bi Gan and also stars Chinese singer-actor Jackson Yee, and is slated for release in 2025.

Shu Qi is known for acting in films such as Taiwanese director Hou Hsiao-hsien’s Millennium Mambo (2001), Three Times (2005) and The Assassin (2015), as well as Chinese director Feng Xiaogang’s If You Are The One trilogy (2008 to 2023).

She has won the Golden Horse Award twice: for Best Supporting Actress for Portland Street Blues (1998) and Best Leading Actress for Three Times.

The actress, who is married to Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Fung, was invited to become a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2024. She was previously a jury member at the film festivals in Berlin in 2008, Cannes in 2009 and Venice in 2023.