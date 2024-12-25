 Glenn Ong and Jean Danker announce split after 8 years of marriage, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Glenn Ong and Jean Danker announce split after 8 years of marriage

Glenn Ong, 54, and Jean Danker, 46, married in 2016.PHOTO: GLENN ONG/FACEBOOK
Fatimah Mujibah for The Straits Times
Dec 25, 2024 08:17 am

Local radio deejays Glenn Ong and Jean Danker announced in an Instagram post on Dec 24 that they have decided to part ways after eight years of marriage.

“To our beloved friends and fans, after much speculation, we would like to confirm that we have mutually decided to part ways after eight years of marriage.

“Please trust us when we say the decision was not an easy one, we therefore sincerely ask for your understanding and hope you give us the privacy we need to help us heal,” the pair said in individual posts on their accounts.

Ong, 54, is from SPH Radio’s Kiss92 and hosts The Big Show, while Danker, 46, is a host and presenter on Mediacorp’s Class 95 FM’s Cartunes.

The couple wed at a seaside solemnisation ceremony at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa on Dec 16, 2016, with about 80 guests in attendance.

They met when Ong was 24 and Danker was 16, and also formerly worked together at Mediacorp.

This was Ong’s third marriage, following his first two with the late Kate Reyes and Jamie Yeo, both former radio DJs. Danker had not been married before.

Ong and Danker do not have any children together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

