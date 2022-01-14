Aloysius Pang movie to be released 3 years after his death

Three years ago, Singapore mourned the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

But his fans may soon be able to see him again, with work resuming on a movie he was acting in.

Pang, 28, died in New Zealand on Jan 23, 2019, from injuries suffered while carrying out repairs inside a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer during an exercise there.

An independent inquiry later found safety lapses in the incident.

Two Singapore soldiers were fined after pleading guilty in a military court.

Parts of the movie with Pang in it had been shot in Thailand before his death.

Now the production has resumed,with Singapore actors Xu Bin and Damien Teo filming there, TV host Dasmond Koh told Lianhe Zaobao.

"Before Aloysius died, he had gone to Thailand to film parts of the movie,” Koh was quoted as saying.

"The original plan was, after his reservist training in New Zealand, he would return to Singapore to work on a drama series and then head back to Thailand to complete the movie shoot."

Production of the multi-language film was put on hold for two years, but Koh wants to see it through to "realise Aloysius' dream".

The name of the film was not announced but it is reportedly about Pang’s character encountering the supernatural.

It is headed by a Thai director and is supported by NoonTalk, the artist management agency Koh founded.

Koh did not say how the production was dealing with Pang's absence.

K-pop idol Bae Jin-young also stars in the movie.

It is slated to be released in the first half of 2022, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of Pang's film debut in Timeless Love.