Two SAF officers propose to girlfriends at commissioning parade, amid cheering cohort

For any cadet, the commissioning parade is an occasion to savour and celebrate.

Two newly commissioned officers in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) managed to take the occasion up a notch when they proposed to their partners during the ceremony – all while cheered on by their peers.

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday (Sept 10), the two officers can be seen kneeling in front of their other halves.

Simultaneously, while surrounded by a crowd of cadets-turned-officers, they both went on bended knee and held out a ring.

The two women, of course, didn’t hesitate to say yes.

Well, that's one way to make a special occasion even more momentous.

On Sept 9, a total of 216 cadets were commissioned as SAF officers at the SAFTI Military Institute – 173 from the Singapore Army and 43 from the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

The parade marked the completion of 38 weeks of rigorous training at the Officer Cadet School, MINDEF said in a statement.