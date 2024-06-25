Amah Taew declares her love for Singapore 'grandchildren'

Around 400 fans turned up to meet How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies' lead actress Usha Seamkhum and director Pat Boonnitipat at GV Suntec City.

The 78-year-old leading lady left a lasting impression in viewers' hearts following the hit Thai film which depicts the relationship between cancer-stricken Amah and her grandson M, played by Billkin Putthipong Assaratanakul.

While M initially volunteers to be his grandmother's caregiver in the hopes of inheriting her house, the love he develops for his Amah becomes genuine.

The film has grossed $4.56 million in Singapore as at June 23 since its release on May 30. It is the highest-earning Thai movie here.

Due to popular demand, Golden Village organised a second meet-and-greet session for fans eager to see Ahma Taew in person.

Each session included a movie screening and a Q&A session with Boonnitipat and Seamkhum. Ten lucky fans got to take a photo with the duo as well.

Around 400 fans cheered and clapped when Seamkhum and Boonnitipat entered the cinema halls after the film screenings.

Several let out squeals of delight when Seamkhum made a heart with her hands.

The duo answered questions from fans, including the inspiration of the film which was based on the scriptwriter's personal relationship with his grandmother.

Boonitipat shared he is similar to M in many ways as a grandson: "I'm not good, not bad."

One fan asked Seamkhum: "How does it feel to be everybody's Amah?"

The actress gave out a big sigh but delighted the audience when she replied: "There are so many grandchildren to love, especially in Singapore.

"I love Singapore so much!"

"She's so cute, I love her," said Ms Diyana. The 32-year-old told TNP she jumped at the opportunity to see Seamkhum in person and was happy to watch the tearjerker a second time.

Ms Kayla Chiang teared up when she shared with TNP how relatable the film was for her.

The 24-year-old nurse's grandmother died in April.

"As a healthcare worker, I take care of a lot of old people in hospital, many of them are near-death," she said.

"Some of their children cannot visit them before they die, so I'm glad I am there for them.

"I just want future generations to spend more time with their loved ones before it's too late."