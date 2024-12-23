Mark Lee’s Number 1’s sequel to be released over CNY

Mark Lee (second from right) reprises his role in Number 2, the sequel to drag queen comedy Number 1.

The hit drag queen comedy Number 1, which landed Singaporean comedian Mark Lee a Best Leading Actor nomination at the Golden Horse Awards in 2020, will soon return for a sequel.

A teaser clip was released on Number 2’s official Instagram page on Dec 20. It showed drag queens putting on make-up and getting ready. The caption reads: “The queens are back and this time... they’re packing their bags for an exciting trip. Can you guess where they’re heading to?”

The film reunites director Ong Kuo Sin with cast members such as Lee, Malaysian star Jaspers Lai and Taiwanese transgender actress Kiwebaby. It will be in theatres over Chinese New Year 2025.

Chinese news outlet Lianhe Zaobao reported in 2023 that Number 1 was partially shot in Thailand and that Lee had a minor injury while filming a group fight sequence.

The first film featured Lee in the lead role as a man who takes on the job of being a drag queen after he is retrenched, to support his wife and children. While Lee did not win in his category, the film won Best Makeup and Costume Design for Malaysian stylist Raymond Kuek and home-grown tailor and costume designer Azni Samdin.

Lee reposted the news of the sequel on Instagram and wrote: “Five years ago, this movie brought fortune to my career. Hopefully, it can make everyone more wealthy and prosperous as a festive movie next year.”

Zaobao reported that the sequel will see the original drag queens take part in a competition in Thailand, a country with a thriving drag scene.