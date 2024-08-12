Apparently Stephen Chow is not as funny as his movies

Filmmakers Wong Jing and Stephen Chow have said they are not interested in working together again.

In his YouTube series debut on July 27, Hong Kong director spilt the tea on fellow filmmaker Stephen Chow.

Wong recounted his first meeting with Chow in 1989.

“I told him he had been filming a lot of movies like Triad Story, which were filled with foul language from start to finish," said the 69-year-old.

“I said he should stop making those kinds of films as they wouldn’t work out."

Chow agreed and the duo held hands for their first movie together in 1990, the classic hit God Of Gamblers II, which starred Andy Lau.

It was the start of a partnership that gave birth to several other movies in the 1990s, including Royal Tramp and The Tricky Master.

Wong revealed that he was so close with Chow at the time that he even knew the latter was holing up in his girlfriend's flat after undergoing a double-eyelid surgery.

But the friendship eventually soured.

"I gradually realised he wanted to become a director and not be directed by others. He didn’t want anyone to guess his next step," Wong said of the 62-year-old.

Wong, a celebrated director, producer and screenwriter, also shared how Chow had a romantic interest in Hong Kong actress Athena Chu during the filming of Fight Back To School.

Chow made his acting debut in 1988 with Final Justice, for which he won the Golden Horse Award for Best Supporting Actor. He ventured into directing in 1994.