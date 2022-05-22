 BTS' V expresses admiration for Heath Ledger, wants to play a villain, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

BTS' V expresses admiration for Heath Ledger, wants to play a villain

BTS' V expresses admiration for Heath Ledger, wants to play a villain
Kim Taehyung revealed that he is a huge fan of late Australian actor Heath Ledger.PHOTOS: KIM TAEHYUNG/INSTAGRAM, WARNER BROS
Yamini Chinnuswamy
May 22, 2022 04:20 pm

SEOUL - Kim Taehyung, a member of superstar K-pop boy band BTS, is known for his youthful, boyish good looks.

But the 26-year-old, also known as V, has aspirations towards villainy - at least where acting is concerned.

During a hosting gig on Melon Station, which is part of Melon, South Korea's largest online music service, V revealed that he is a huge fan of the late Australian actor Heath Ledger.

Ledger, who died in 2008, left a filmography brimming with critical and commercial hits, including gay romance Brokeback Mountain (2005), historical dramas The Patriot (2000) and A Knight's Tale (2001), and romantic comedy 10 Things I Hate About You (1999). But his most renowned role was as the Joker in Christopher Nolan's superhero saga The Dark Knight (2008), which won him a posthumous Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

In audio clips posted by fans on Twitter, V describes himself as a "huge fan" of Ledger, whom he referred to as his "role model".

According to K-pop news site Allkpop, this is not the first time that V has expressed his admiration for Ledger, or his interest in darker roles. In a 2001 interview, he said: "My favorite character is a noir-like villain. I'm more attracted to the villain roles. The main characters are very attractive, but I think there are some movies where the villains are more attractive, like Heath Ledger in Joker."

Rebel Wilson says she used her legal training to document her experience.
Movies

Before #MeToo, Rebel Wilson says it happened to her too

Related Stories

Taiwan celebrity couple Mickey Huang and Summer Meng welcome baby girl

Actress Son Ye-jin's first Instagram post since marrying Hyun Bin

Loved ones say goodbye to Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang in low-key funeral

Indeed, in 2014, V even dressed up as the Joker for Halloween with purple suit, garish blood-like lipstick and all.

He has taken only tentative steps into the world of film and television, with a supporting role in South Korean drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016 to 2017).

More On This Topic
BTS' V voted the Most Handsome Male Singer by Baidu Encyclopedia
BTS' V, Blackpink's Jennie flooded with hate comments after he followed her on Instagram

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CelebritiesSouth Koreaactorsk-pop