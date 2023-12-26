Celebrity couple Tsao Yu-ning and Gingle Wang are finally ‘Instagram official’

Tsao Yu-ning and Gingle Wang wore identical sweaters and Christmas-themed hats in the photos.

TAIPEI – Taiwanese actor Tsao Yu-ning and actress Gingle Wang are no longer hiding.

The celebrity couple, who had never posted photos of themselves together, finally did so on Dec 25.

“Merry Christmas,” Tsao, 29, wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of himself before ending the carousel with an image of him hugging Wang and her pet dog.

Similarly, Wang, 25, shared photos of herself and then her pet dog, before completing the carousel with fun photos of the couple’s half-covered faces.

Both Tsao and Wang wore identical red sweaters and Christmas-themed hats, and some fans joked that the dog was the “third wheel”.

In February, the couple confirmed that they were dating after being spotted together by Taiwanese magazine Mirror Media at the Kiyomizu temple in Kyoto, Japan. Fans had previously noticed similar backgrounds in the photos they shared on social media.

Tsao is a former professional baseball player who shot to fame after acting in the baseball-themed movie Kano (2014). It earned him a Best New Performer nomination at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards.

He went on to star in shows such as idol drama Befriend (2018) and the romantic movie Do You Love Me As I Love You (2020).

Meanwhile, Wang rose to prominence after starring in the horror film Detention, which earned her a Best Leading Actress nomination at the Golden Horse Awards in 2019.

She can be seen in two recent prominent movies – Marry My Dead Body and The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon. Both films earned multiple nominations at the Golden Horse Awards in 2023.