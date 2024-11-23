Yvonne Lim moving back to S'pore after 10 years in Taiwan

Actress Yvonne Lim and her businessman-husband Alex Tien with their son AJ and daughter Alexa.

Singaporean actress Yvonne Lim is ready for a new chapter in her life.

The 48-year-old announced on social media on Nov 21 that she has opened a YouTube channel. She disclosed in her first video, which is more than three minutes long and titled I’m Back, that she will be moving back to Singapore with her family.

“I have been thinking about it for a while, and I think it’s time to say it. Our family will finally return to Singapore,” she said.

Lim has been living in Taiwan since marrying Taiwanese businessman Alex Tien, 45, in 2014. Their son AJ turns 10 in December, and daughter Alexa turns eight in January.

The actress – who starred in Mediacorp dramas such as Stepping Out (1999), Portrait Of Home (2005) and Metamorphosis (2007) – won her 10th Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste prize at the Star Awards in 2024. She will receive the All-Time Favourite Artiste Award at the Star Awards in 2025.

Lim said in the video that it was not easy to make the decision.

“After living in Taiwan for almost 10 years, I have built a new life, made a lot of memories and made some lifelong friends,” she said. “But recently, I began to feel that it is time to go home.”

She added: “Living here has been a great journey. I’ve learnt a lot about myself, discovered new interests and experienced many things I never imagined I could do.”

In the video, she was seen cooking and dining with several friends, including Singaporean singer-actress Kelly Poon, who is based in Taiwan, and her husband, Taiwanese producer-songwriter Roger Yo.

“Actually, I feel a little sad today because, after all, these friends have been with me for many years,” Lim said. “At the beginning, of course, I was not used to (life here). I really want to thank them for making my life here better and making me feel at home.”

Mr Tien also expressed his gratitude.

He said in the video: “Thank you to all the friends who have been with my wife in Taiwan for the past 10 years, for all the friendships that formed naturally.”

Lim acknowledged there would be challenges after returning. For example, she might have to get to know other parents to help ease her children’s transition to studying in Singapore.

“However, I know it is the right choice for my family and that it is time to start a new chapter,” she said. “I am ready to go back and rediscover that feeling.”