Donnie Yen to return as Caine in John Wick spin-off movie

Donnie Yen is set to reprise his role as the blind assassin, Caine, in a John Wick spin-off film.

Introduced in John Wick: Chapter 4 as one of the world’s most dangerous assassins and an old friend of the titular protagonist, Caine was last shown facing off with Akira, the daughter of Koji Shimazu.

Fans of the action franchise will soon learn what fate befell the blind assassin in the yet untitled project, which will be centred on Yen’s character.

Umbrella Academy Robert Askins has been tapped to develop the screenplay for the movie, with John Wick: Chapter 4’s Chad Stahelski returning to direct. No other details about the film have been released.

Yen said in a statement: “Working on John Wick: Chapter 4 was an extraordinary experience. The reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, Chad, Basil and Erica push themselves to create action, fights and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story and emotion.

"Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role.”

At 60 years old, Yen is showing no signs of slowing down.

On May 11, he posted a video on Instagram in which he gave a tour of a room in the Singapore Edition Hotel, which opened its doors on Nov 9, 2023, at Cuscaden Road.

When he hit the bedroom in the virtual tour of what looked like a penthouse suite, Yen executed a slick flip before landing on the bed – impressing his followers with his agility.

One of his fans commented: “Although he is 60, he seems like a 30-year-old."

Yen said in an interview last year that he would continue to make action movies until audiences are tired of seeing him in them.