Third executive fired by SingPost to contest decision, says move unfair

In a statement posted on LinkedIn on Dec 24, Mr Li Yu said he will contest the termination of his employment.

The third executive who was fired by Singapore Post on Dec 21 following investigations over a whistle-blower’s report will contest his termination, saying the move is undue, unfair and without merit.

In a statement posted on LinkedIn on Dec 24, Mr Li Yu, the former chief executive of the SingPost international business unit involved in a data falsification case, said he will contest the termination of his employment, the alleged reasons for the decision and the disciplinary proceedings.

“I will seek to enforce my legal rights and vindicate my personal reputation,” he wrote.

“I disagree with the alleged reasons given and will robustly defend my position in the proper forum.”

Mr Yu, group CEO Vincent Phang and group chief financial officer Vincent Yik were sacked with immediate effect on Dec 21 after investigations stemming from a whistle-blower’s report sent to SingPost and the Infocomm Media and Development Authority in February were concluded.

The report was not disclosed to shareholders until December 2024.

It alleged that some employees of the business unit under Mr Yu’s watch had manually updated the delivery status codes for certain parcels to be delivered for one of SingPost’s largest e-commerce customers to “delivery failure”.

However, investigations revealed that no delivery attempts had been made.

Three employees involved in the data falsification were sacked and SingPost has made a police report against them.

The national postal service provider said the customer for whom the parcels were being shipped has been informed, and a settlement agreement has been mutually agreed upon and paid. The contract with the customer has also been renewed.

However, it did not name the customer or state the settlement amount. It also did not say what the contents of the parcels were, how much they were worth and why they were not delivered.

The investigations also found that Mr Phang, Mr Yik and Mr Yu had accorded undue weight to misrepresentations made by the employees without any independent substantiation or evidence.

The three were also found to be “grossly negligent” in their handling of the internal investigations.

SingPost’s board of directors subsequently noted that it had lost confidence and trust in the judgment and ability of Mr Phang, Mr Yik and Mr Yu to perform their duties to promote and protect the interests of the company, resulting in their dismissal.

Mr Phang and Mr Yik are also contesting that decision, saying that the reasons provided for their termination are without substantive grounds and that the process leading to the move was not conducted fairly.

Said Mr Yu: “I am very disappointed by the company’s decision and aggrieved that the company has thought it fit to levy such allegations against me, which were wholly unnecessary.”

He added that he had “at all times acted with utmost professionalism and in the best interests of the company”, since his appointment with SingPost in Sept 2022.

“As the company has escalated the matter despite my desire to resolve matters amicably, I am left with no option but to take affirmative steps to contest the termination of my employment and the alleged reasons, as well as the alleged disciplinary proceedings, which were neither due nor fair.”

Referring to the whistle-blowing report, Mr Yu said he rejects all statements that he was in breach of and was grossly negligent in his duties.

He added that he fully cooperated with the investigations and provided facts and information that were known to him to be true.

“I am very clear that I have duly and fully performed my duties as CEO of the SingPost international business unit in compliance with my duties and obligations.”