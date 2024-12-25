S'pore woman killed in Johor expressway crash on Christmas Eve

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

A Singaporean woman was killed in an accident on Christmas Eve, after a motorcycle she was on crashed into a road divider on an expressway in Johor.

Police were notified about the accident at 5.24pm, said Muar district police chief Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz in a statement on Dec 24.

The crash occurred at the 130.1km mark of the northbound stretch on the North-South Expressway.

The 29-year-old woman was riding as a pillion on a motorcycle driven by a 28-year-old Malaysian man.

Assistant Commissioner Raiz said the man lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the road divider in the middle of the expressway.

The man sustained injuries to his head, arm and torso, while the woman suffered injuries to her head, torso and leg.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The duo, travelling from Johor Bahru, were headed towards Kuala Lumpur.

The incident is under investigation.

The Malaysia police advised the public to drive carefully and comply with the speed limit, especially during the festive season and school holidays.