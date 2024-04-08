Dwayne Johnson regrets endorsing Joe Biden in 2020

Dwayne Johnson said on April 5 that he would not publicly support US President Joe Biden in his November rematch with Donald Trump.

American actor Dwayne Johnson has expressed regret endorsing Mr Joe Biden for president in the 2020 United States presidential election.

The Hollywood star endorsed Mr Biden in his first contest with Donald Trump four years ago, praising the former vice-president and senator for his “compassion, heart, drive and soul”.

However, in an interview with Fox News on April 5, Johnson, 51, said he would not publicly support the US President in his November rematch with Trump.

“Am I going to do that again this year? That answer’s no,” Johnson told the American broadcaster.

He explained that his thoughts then were that being “one of the most followed men in the world”, it was his job “to exercise my influence and share who I’m going to endorse”.

The Black Adam (2022) star added: “I realised that caused an incredible amount of division in our country.”

The former wrestling champion, who returned to Wrestlemania for the first time in 11 years on April 6, said he would “support 100 per cent” whoever is elected.

He also clarified rumours of his political ambitions, stating that he is not a politician. And this time, he will “keep my politics to myself... it is between me and the ballot box”.

Said Johnson: “I care deeply about our country. I’m a patriot... right now, my desire and priorities are my babies and school drop-offs and pick-ups and things like that.”

He shares two daughters, aged eight and five, with wife Lauren Hashian. He also has a grown daughter from a former marriage.