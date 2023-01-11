Golden Globes: Black Panther star Angela Bassett wins supporting actress award

Black Panther actress Angela Bassett won a supporting actress award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California on, Jan 10, 2023.

BEVERLY HILLS, California - Black Panther actress Angela Bassett won a supporting actress award on Tuesday at the first Golden Globe awards since a scandal knocked the glitzy Hollywood ceremony off television.

Bassett, 64, was honoured for playing Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a sequel that was rewritten after the death of star Chadwick Boseman.

“We showed the world what black unity, leadership and love looks like beyond, behind and in front of the camera,” Bassett said as she held her trophy.

Ke Huy Quan, 51, was named best supporting actor in a drama film for his role of Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Celebrities and broadcaster NBC abandoned the 2022 Globes because of ethical lapses at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that hands out the awards.

A larger, more diverse membership and other changes by the HFPA persuaded many of the biggest movie and TV stars to support this year’s ceremony, which provides publicity for winners and nominees and often boosts their chances at the Oscars.

Comedian and host Jarrod Carmichael opened the show joking, “I’m here because I’m black.”

“One day you’re making mint tea at home. The next day you’re invited to be the black face of an embattled white organisation,” he said at the ceremony, which was broadcast live on Comcast’s NBC network and streamed on Peacock.

Big names in attendance included Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis and Elvis star Austin Butler, a favourite for a best actor trophy. - REUTERS