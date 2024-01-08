Cillian Murphy wins best drama film actor Oppenheimer, Emma Stone wins best comedy film actress

LOS ANGELES – Cillian Murphy won a Golden Globe for best drama film actor for his role as the father of the atomic bomb in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster Oppenheimer at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan 7.

The actor thanked Nolan as he accepted his Globes trophy. “I was in the hands of a visionary director, a master,” Murphy said.

He bested Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers Of The Flower Moon, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn and Andrew Scott for All Of Us Strangers.

Emma Stone won the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical film at the Golden Globes on Sunday for her no-holds-barred turn in surreal, sexy science-fiction film Poor Things.

She beat Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple, Jennifer Lawrence for No Hard Feelings, Natalie Portman for May December, Alma Poysti for Fallen Leaves and Margot Robbie for Barbie. – AFP