 Cillian Murphy wins best drama film actor Oppenheimer, Emma Stone wins best comedy film actress, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

Cillian Murphy wins best drama film actor Oppenheimer, Emma Stone wins best comedy film actress

Cillian Murphy wins best drama film actor Oppenheimer, Emma Stone wins best comedy film actress
Cillian Murphy and Emma Stone at the Golden Globes.PHOTOS: REUTERS, EPA
Cillian Murphy wins best drama film actor Oppenheimer, Emma Stone wins best comedy film actress
Cillian Murphy and Emma Stone at the Golden Globes.PHOTOS: REUTERS, EPA
Jan 08, 2024 11:32 am

LOS ANGELES – Cillian Murphy won a Golden Globe for best drama film actor for his role as the father of the atomic bomb in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster Oppenheimer at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan 7.

The actor thanked Nolan as he accepted his Globes trophy. “I was in the hands of a visionary director, a master,” Murphy said.

He bested Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers Of The Flower Moon, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn and Andrew Scott for All Of Us Strangers.

Emma Stone won the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical film at the Golden Globes on Sunday for her no-holds-barred turn in surreal, sexy science-fiction film Poor Things.

She beat Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple, Jennifer Lawrence for No Hard Feelings, Natalie Portman for May December, Alma Poysti for Fallen Leaves and Margot Robbie for Barbie. – AFP

Oppenheimer cast Cillian Murphy (left) and Robert Downey Jr. pose with their awards at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan 7.
Movies

Oppenheimer tops Golden Globes

Related Stories

Migration is flighty fun but fails to soar

Actors Tony Leung, Andy Lau open up about their wives Carina Lau, Carol Chu

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dancefloor back on charts after 22 years

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MoviesactorsGolden GlobesAWARDS AND PRIZES