HK actress Kathy Chow died of cardiac arrest

Hong Kong actress Kathy Chow died in Beijing on Dec 11 at the age of 57.

The late Kathy Chow’s elder sister has urged the public not to speculate on the cause of the late Hong Kong actress’ death, as she addressed several rumours in a statement to the Chinese media.

The China-based star died in Beijing on Dec 11 at the age of 57.

“According to the indoor surveillance camera and results by the forensic department, my sister died of a sudden cardiac arrest,” said Ms Chow Hoi Ying on Dec 27. “She died peacefully and without pain.”

A screenshot of Kathy Chow’s alleged medical records was circulated online soon after her agency announced her death on social media on Dec 12.

The leaked document claimed she had high blood pressure and systemic lupus erythematosus, and that the actress, who lived alone, was found lying on the floor by her colleagues at about 10am on Dec 11.

Chow’s mother and siblings have been handling her funeral and post-death matters in Beijing.

Ms Chow Hoi Ying said the family would take her sister’s ashes back to Hong Kong and find a final resting place for her. They did not disclose the location of the grave, but Ms Chow added that they will consider holding a memorial after returning to Hong Kong.

She confirmed media reports that her sister’s property and estate will be inherited by their mother, who is in her 70s, in accordance with the law, as her siblings are said to have no interest in taking over the assets of the actress, who also has two younger brothers.

“We are not setting up any foundation nor are we authorising any organisation or individual to do so,” Ms Chow said, urging fans not to be duped by reports of such a charity foundation. “As for charitable causes which my sister has been supporting for a long time, our mother will continue to do so in my sister’s name.”

Ms Chow added that the family members do not have the means nor suitable living conditions to keep the pets which lived with the actress in her Beijing garden villa. Chow’s friends in Beijing have expressed interest in adopting the animals.

Ms Chow also reacted to reports of fans gawking outside her sister’s former residence and causing disturbance.

“I hope everyone can remember her beautiful images on screen and not disturb or take photos at the doors of her home,” she said. “I hope everyone can respect Kathy Chow and her family.”