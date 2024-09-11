SQ flight stuck on HK tarmac for 4 hours due to technical issue

Passengers were later informed that the flight was cancelled, and disembarkation began soon after.

Passengers on board a Singapore Airlines flight were stuck in the plane for about four hours on the tarmac of a Hong Kong airport on Sept 10 after it was grounded because of a technical issue.

Flight SQ893 was slated to take off at 3.40pm from Hong Kong International Airport for Singapore. Passengers disembarked from the plane at about 8pm, and the flight was eventually cancelled.

Ms Tan, a 59-year-old passenger who declined to give her full name, said the captain had informed the passengers earlier in the afternoon that there was an issue with the plane, and that engineers would be conducting further checks.

She added that her fellow passengers stayed calm while they waited in the plane, although there was a brief moment when the lights and air-conditioning went out, making the cabin “warm and stuffy”.

In the meantime, they were given juice and water, she added.

At about 7.30pm, the passengers were informed that the flight was cancelled, and disembarkation began soon after, she said.

Ms Tan said she was later booked on a Cathay Pacific flight scheduled to depart for Singapore at 1.40am on Sept 11.

“I’m just looking forward to getting home,” she added.

In response to queries, an SIA spokesman said Flight SQ893 had encountered a technical issue on the ground, which persisted despite numerous attempts by ground engineers to fix it.

The flight was then cancelled, and all customers and crew disembarked from the aircraft normally, he added.

He said: “SIA will assist to re-acommodate affected customers on alternative flights. SIA sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority.”