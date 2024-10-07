Woman diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer 10 days after wedding

Ms Ye Yujun and her husband on their wedding day.

While newlyweds typically go on a honeymoon after their wedding and bask in the joy on starting a new life together with their spouses, a woman received a devastating piece of news just 10 days after her wedding.

Ms Ye Yujun, 28, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that affects the lymphatic system.

What followed the September 2023 diagnosis were many months of treatment.

Ms Ye told Shin Min Daily News she had noticed a lump on her neck the week before her wedding.

“I was shocked and immediately went to see a doctor," she recounted.

"After seeing several specialists, I was told there was a 95 per cent chance the lump was cancerous.”

Ms Ye and her fiance went ahead with the wedding as planned and postponed the biopsy.

“We wanted to enjoy the wedding and we didn’t want to worry anyone else."

Ten days after the wedding, Ms Ye underwent further examination and was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a common cancer in Singapore, particularly affecting those aged 15 to 30 and over 50.

With her husband and family by her side, Ms Ye bravely endured more than six months of chemotherapy.

Ms Ye described the chemotherapy as “very painful”, recalling how the nurse would insert needles into her veins. “I was uncomfortable walking or taking a shower.”

But she was determined to press on for the people supporting her.

Ms Ye was declared cancer-free in March this year.

“I hope to inspire and encourage others who are facing what I went through," said Ms Ye, who has shared a video of her journey in fighting cancer.