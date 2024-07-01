Kamal Haasan: 'The caste system is my enemy'

Indian star Kamal Haasan at the fan meet on June 29.

Come July 12, fans will be rushing to the cinema to catch a sequel that has been many years in the making: Indian 2.

How many years exactly? The answer is 28.

Even George Lucas did not take as long to push out The Phantom Menace after 1983's Return Of The Jedi.

But the Indian franchise is worth the wait, according to Kamal Haasan's fans in Singapore, who waited patiently to catch a glimpse of their

69-year-old idol at Marina Bay Sands on June 29.

When the superstar finally made his appearance, the more than 1,200 fans in the ballroom burst into cheers.

Kamal was in town with his co-stars Siddharth and S.J. Suryah to promote Indian 2.

Indian is a vigilante action film about retired freedom fighter Senapathy (Kamal), who rebels against corruption in India.

Released in 1996, it was the most expensive Indian film made and became the highest-grossing Tamil film then.

Kamal will reprise the iconic role of Senapathy in Indian 2, in which the plot revolves around the mature freedom fighter who rebels against corruption beyond Tamil Nadu in present-day India.

Ardent fan Panjavarnam Jayaram, 69, told Tamil Murasu that Kamal's society-oriented films helped instill moral values in her children.

Off-screen, the veteran actor is no different from his character in his belief in justice. "I am never against any individual but I am against casteism. The caste system is my enemy."