Cesar Millan returns to Singapore – for durian

The famed dog whisperer said Singapore is his home outside of the United States.

Forget dog training, Cesar Millan is here for the durian.

The renowned dog whisperer was recently spotted in Singapore indulging in the king of fruits, courtesy of local actor and durian entrepreneur Collin Chee.

Chee, founder of Spikes of Love, shared a video on his Instagram showcasing his second durian session with Millan in two years.

The spread boasted an impressive eight durian varieties, from the crowd-favourite Musang King to more obscure ones like Dong Lai and Kasap Merah.

Former actress Cherie Lim also made a cameo in the clip.

Chee playfully explained the "nutritional value" of the durian flesh before Millan took a bite.

"This time, the durian education went a lot deeper," Millan shared in the video. "I always come back to Singapore for the durian, but I've never had the history and knowledge explained like this."

He added that each durian had its own unique energy and flavour.

"I had a fantastic night, and I think I'm durian-ed out for now!" he said.

Chee revealed that Millan particularly enjoyed the "wild' durians", prompting a cheeky reply from the dog whisperer: "Maybe because my girls are wild ones, too!"

For those interested in recreating Millan's durian adventure, Spikes of Love is offering custom durian bundles starting from $300 for five boxes, which can feed four to six people.

Millan's love affair with Singapore is not new.

Back in 2015, during a live show, he declared Singapore his "home outside the US", highlighting his frequent visits to the Lion City.