Man who died at PUB plant had promised family a holiday

Mr Srinivasan Sivaraman with his wife Narmatha and their daughters Mahasri and Srinisha.

Be ready by 5pm and he would take them to Gardens by the Bay, Mr Srinivasan Sivaraman had told his wife and their young daughters on May 23.

And come May 27, the family would go to Malacca as Mr Sivaraman would be on leave from work.

However, both the visit and the trip did not happen as the 40-year-old Indian national died after inhaling toxic fumes while working at national water agency PUB’s Choa Chu Kang Waterworks.

His wife, 35-year-old Narmatha, was so distraught that she flew home to Tamil Nadu the next day, their daughters in tow.

Mahasri, nine, and Srinisha, seven, had requested for an extended mid-year break from their school so that they could spend the month in Singapore with their father.

Back in their village of Kambarnatham, Mr Sivaraman's widow, daughters and 75-year-old mother were joined by family and friends to wait for his body to be flown back on May 28.

Mr Mohan Naveenkumar, who works in the food distribution sector in Singapore, accompanied the body of his brother-in-law back to the village.

“On the day of the incident, Sivaraman went to work as usual. He told his family to be ready at 5pm to visit Gardens by the Bay. His young daughters were excited about this,” Mr Naveenkumar told Tamil Murasu.

The 33-year-old also recalled fondly Mr Sivaraman's answer whenever he was asked about his plans for his daughters: "I will work and educate my children. I will make my older daughter a doctor and my younger daughter a smart police officer."

Mr Sivaraman was cremated on May 29.