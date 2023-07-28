Karena Lam and director Steve Yuen divorce after 12 years of marriage

Actress Karena Lam and her director husband Steve Yuen married in 2010 when she was about three months pregnant.

HONG KONG – Actress Karena Lam and director Steve Yuen are divorcing after 12 years of marriage.

They jointly posted on Instagram on Friday, writing in English and Chinese: “After 12 years of marriage, we have come to the loving conclusion that our marriage relationship has come to an end. We did not come to this decision lightly and we are working together to get through this.”

Lam, 44, and Yuen, 57, married in 2010 when she was about three months pregnant. They now have two daughters – Kaya, 13, and Sofie, 10.

The former couple said: “We are, however, and always will be, a family. We are parents, first and foremost, to two incredibly wonderful children. Our children are our priority and we will continue to work in partnership to raise them.”

They asked for privacy and thanked their friends and family for their love and support, and also wished each other the best as they moved forward.

Hong Kong-based Lam, who was born in Vancouver, stars in two movies directed by Yuen, a Hong Kong commercial director turned film-maker – Heaven In The Dark (2016) and Legally Declared Dead (2019).

Notably, she is the first person to take home Golden Horse awards for Best Lead Actress (Zinnia Flower, 2015) as well as Best Supporting Actress and Best New Performer (both for July Rhapsody, 2002).

In the comment section of their divorce announcement, their celebrity friends such as actresses Linda Chung and Catherine Chau, and model-dancer Oscar Li, left messages to show their care and support.