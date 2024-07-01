Beloved otter Zouk Mum found dead in Potong Pasir canal

Otter watches observed the Zouk family focusing intently on a motionless figure in the grass along the Kallang River in Potong Pasir.

Wildlife enthusiasts were heartbroken when the body of an otter known as Zouk Mum was found in a Potong Pasir canal.

The "devastating discovery" was made by otter watchers on June 28.

Zouk Mum is a daughter from the Bishan otter family and the matriarch of her own romp, based in a warehouse that used to house Zouk by the Singapore River, hence her name.

Ms Emmett, one of the family's watchers, shared on Facebook that the Zouk family had been following their usual patterns until early-June.

They then began encountering lone otters intruding into their territory, prompting heightened confrontations to protect the family.

As the month progressed, both Zouk Mum and Zouk Dad were observed to have noticeable injuries, suggesting intense conflicts beyond the norm seen among otters.

Ms Emmett noted the injuries were severe, indicating unusually fierce encounters.

In a surprising turn, Zouk Dad was eventually ousted from the group and replaced by one of the loners that had been shadowing the family.

Shortly afterwards, Zouk Mum went missing.

Another female otter named T5 then assumed leadership of the family. However, otter watchers observed that the romp's cohesion faltered under her inexperienced leadership.

Ms Emmett added that T5 was also seen having 'intimate relations' with a different outside loner otter not accepted by the family.

"Their routine has certainly changed and they seem to zoom more quickly between locations, at times indecisive while sometimes skipping or shortening their normal stops," Ms Emmett observed.

She said she did not want to humanise otters to explain their behaviour incorrectly but felt like she was "watching otter Game of Thrones".

The pivotal moment happened on June 28, when Ms Emmett and fellow watchers trailed the Zouk family along the Kallang River in Potong Pasir.

After a brief rest, the otters engaged in playful fishing activities before suddenly becoming agitated, emitting curious squeaks and focusing intently on something along the riverbank.

Ms Emmett approached cautiously and discovered the otters gathered around a motionless figure in the grass: "I knew in my gut and heart it was her."

The National Parks Board (NParks) was alerted and upon their arrival, the otter's body was carefully moved inland for examination. It was later confirmed to be Zouk Mum.

Ms Emmett recounted the emotional moment when the otter's identity was verified, triggering a collective wave of grief among those who had followed the Zouk family. She expressed her own devastation, emphasizing Zouk Mum's special status as a beloved figure among otter enthusiasts.

"I was devastated and I'd only been following the family for three months, so I can only imagine how the others felt, who have followed the family closely for years."

Speculating on the circumstances of Zouk Mum's death, Ms Emmett suggested she could have distanced herself to die. Her death resonated deeply due to her prominent role and recognizable presence within the Zouk family.

Despite the sadness of witnessing her death, Ms Emmett found solace in witnessing the family bid farewell to their matriarch, an uncommon opportunity in such situations. She emphasised the closure provided by finding Zouk Mum's body, noting that not all missing otters are recovered.

Ms Emmett also shared concerns about Zouk Dad, last seen at Botanic Gardens, appearing worse for wear with a severe head wound. She urged the public to report any sightings of him needing assistance.