Martha Stewart reveals the reason she broke up with Anthony Hopkins

Martha Stewart revealed she ended her romance with Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins because she couldn't separate the actor from his most notorious film role.

Appearing on The Ellen Show on Jan 20, the 80-year-old lifestyle guru played a rendition of "Two Truths and a Lie" called "Where's The Lie, Martha?" During the segment, Stewart revealed the reason she called it quits with Hopkins, 84.

"I dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because I couldn't stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter," the clue read.

DeGeneres categorized it as a "lie", but Stewart revealed that it is indeed true.

"I have a big scary house in Maine that's way by itself on a hundred acres in the forest," Stewart shared. "I couldn't even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there."

She added, "All I could think of was him eating, you know..."

Acclaimed actor Hopkins is perhaps best known for his role as Hannibal Lecter, a serial killer who ate his victims, in The Silence of the Lambs, released in 1991. He went on to win an Academy Award for Best Actor in 1992 for the role.

The Martha Knows Best star did not reveal when she dated Hopkins, but she briefly spoke about their relationship during an interview with Howard Stern back in 2006.

She said at the time: "Oh, I loved him, but he was... scary. I was going to invite him up to Maine; I have this beautiful home in Maine... but then I reconsidered because I saw that movie again."

"I would have probably had a very nice relationship with Anthony Hopkins, but I couldn't get past the Lecter thing."

Stewart revealed in December that she's dating someone special, but refrained from naming names.

We’re not sure if Hopkins knew the reason Stewart called it quits with him, but it sure didnt stop him from reprising the notorious Lecter in Ridley Scott's "Hannibal" in 2001 and Brett Ratner's 2002 prequel "Red Dragon."