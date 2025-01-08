Jan 9 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (2,400m)

(3) SANTIAGO’S PRIDE and (8) INSTANT ATTRACTION are closely matched on the form of a 1,700m meeting, which the latter edged on Oct 31. However, preference over this distance is for the former who is also 1kg better off on these revised terms.

(7) THE MIGHTIEST is carded to run a few days earlier but will be competitive if taking her place in this line-up, as the step-up to this trip should unlock improvement.

(1) ALAKANANI finished a well-beaten fourth last time over this distance and can run a place again.

Race 2 (2,000m)

(2) GAMER acquitted himself well in a stronger race over 1,600m in his first post-maiden appearance and a repeat of that performance over this extended trip off an unchanged mark could suffice.

Last-start winner (3) FLAG BEARER should remain competitive under a three-point penalty although (5) SILENT TRIGGER is weighted to avenge that narrow recent defeat on 1kg better terms.

(8) FULL GO completes the shortlist.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(7) DARK SILVER and (5) KUDZU were narrowly beaten recently, so would not be winning out of turn.

Last-start winner (4) DJ JUNIOR remains competitive despite resultant penalty.

(3) EIGER SANCTION is unbeaten over this distance, so should not be underestimated on his return from a break.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) AMERICAN REBEL bounced back to form with a good third in a stronger course-and-distance event last time. Given the slight ease in grade, he need only repeat that performance off an unchanged mark to resume winning ways.

(5) OMBUDSMAN fits a similar profile and will be more competitive at this level off a reduced mark.

(3) GUY ALEXANDER has the form and experience to play leading roles.

Last-start maiden winner (4) PRIMAL QUEST is not taken lightly after landing a betting coup over 1,450m on this course last month.

Race 5 (1,450m)

Lightly raced (3) SUTHERLAND acquitted himself well in defeat in a stronger race in late November and a repeat of that encouraging reappearance should suffice.

Improving (6) ONE MORE STAR and returning debut winner (7) CORRUPT are unexposed 3YOs with scope for improvement, so they could threaten the selection.

(5) PRESSONREGARDLESS has the form and experience to make their presence felt.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(3) THERE SHE GOES has maintained her form and consistency at a higher handicap level, so this ease in grade represents a good opportunity to end a 359-day wait for her sixth win.

(6) TAKE YOUR PLACE and (2) MICKE’S BOMB boast solid and recent winning form so they could make life difficult for the selection.

(4) BOOM BOOM appeal most of the remainder.

Race 7 (1,200m)

Promising 3yo (5) BAKWENA has an entry in a 1,400m Grade 3 a few days earlier but if she sidesteps that engagement and takes her place, it should pay to follow her.

(1) JUST BE LEKKER is classy filly with the form and experience to be competitive.

However, they concede chunks of weight to unexposed improving rivals, of which (7) FOREVERINMYDREAMS and stable companion (6) POINTER make the most appeal.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) SUPER AWESOME took advantage of a career-low rating by bouncing back to form with a close-up third over 1,450m in a similar contest on this track in December. He is equally effective over this shorter distance. So, off an unchanged mark from a favourable barrier draw looks good value to end a 476-day wait for a third career win.

(4) HAMMIES HERO should not be underestimated.

Last-start runner-up (3) ALONE TIME (1kg better off) and veteran hard-knocker (7) WRITTEN IN STONE (2kg better off) are closely matched on these terms and they will not be far off the mark.