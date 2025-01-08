Choi unloads his Platinum pack at KL trial heats

Platinum Harvest (Liang Xiaochuan) on the inside, just failing to catch stablemate Hennu Stall (Jackson Low Kang Cheng) in the fourth heat of the barrier trials at Sungai Besi on Jan 7.

It was in August 2024 that trainer Ricky Choi revealed his plans in an interview.

A former horse trainer in Macau, he had just packed up after its racing came to a grinding halt on April 1, and was ready to settle into his new home at the Selangor Turf Club.

He spoke of his plans and assured racegoers that he was ready to take on the challenges presented to him.

More importantly, he revealed that he was bringing over some really good horses from his Macau yard and that he had some imports from Australia.

In particular, he mentioned Luen On Feelings.

Well, we know the rest. After finishing third and second in his earlier two outings at Sungai Besi, Luen On Feelings broke through for his first Malaysian success on Dec 15.

Choi said there were more. He was not naming names but we reckon they could be of the “platinum” kind.

You see, it was at the Selangor trials on the morning of Jan 7 that the 52-year-old trainer sent out a galaxy of horses whose names all began with the word “Platinum”.

There they were. Platinum Priority, Platinum Emperor, Platinum Universal, Platinum Harvest and Platinum Glory, among others.

Spread over four of the eight trials run that morning, the eight gallopers turned in promising efforts which must have pleased Choi.

All trialled well, and if one were to pick the most impressive from the team, the honour would have to go to Platinum Harvest.

Taking his place in the fourth trial on that drizzly Malaysian morning, the Contributer six-year-old was left hopelessly stranded when the gates flung open and he had at least a dozen lengths to make up when the field had settled.

He was still six lengths behind the lead when the runners had straightened for that sprint to the finish.

But he was unperturbed. As his rider Liang Xiaochuan – a Chinese apprentice Choi brought over from Macau and who makes his debut on Jan 12 – turned on the after-burners, he came with big strides over the final furlong – only to lose out by a neck to stablemate Hennu Stall (Jackson Low Kang Cheng).

Platinum Harvest has yet to see real action at his new home, but have him on your shortlist when Choi finally sends him to the races. He looks ready and able for a winning show.

Also looking tight and taut was Platinum Priority, a six-year-old by Duporth.

One of eight in the first trial of the morning, the 74-point rater ran second to the very-talented Pacific Vampire.

His stablemate Platinum Emperor had disputed the early lead and though fading, the Sweynesse five-year-old stayed on for fourth.

The second trial saw Platinum Universal doing his best work late when taking third behind Majestic Way and Nozi Cyclone. That, after looking hopelessly outpaced until the Savabeel seven-year-old powered home from the furlong mark.

And it was in the fifth trial that Choi missed out on getting a winner.

That was when Platinum Glory battled it out with Pacific Star over the final 100m – only to lose out by a head.

A handsome-looking chestnut by Showtime, Platinum Glory was having a starting stall test which he passed with flying colours.

Be in his corner when Choi finally decides to send him to the races.

Aside from Choi’s runners, three horses from the powerful Pacific Stable turned heads with their showings.

They were Pacific Vampire, Pacific Diamond and Pacific Star.

They easily stamped their authority in their respective trials with Pacific Vampire looking the most impressive of the lot.

Pacific Vampire won four races for two-time Singapore champion trainer Jason Ong at Kranji. At the peak of his powers, he was touted as a big-race contender – until racing shut down on Oct 5.

The speed merchant actually contested the last race of the now-defunct 182-year-old racing industry, the Group 1 Grand Singapore Gold Cup, but was found out by the 2,000m journey after setting a torrid pace up front, as he does. He faded to last.

The Impending five-year-old has so far had two trials at his new home and he took that last one after finishing fourth to Dream Alliance in his first Selangor hit-out on Dec 17.

With natural progression, Pacific Vampire could soon be contesting some of the major races at Selangor and elsewhere in Malaysia.

