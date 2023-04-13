Michelle Yeoh brings her Oscar home to mum in Malaysia as promised

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh posted pictures on Instagram of her mother, Datin Janet Yeoh, with her Best Actress Oscar.

IPOH – Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh kept her promise and brought her Best Actress Oscar statuette back to her mum in home town Ipoh.

The Ipoh-born star posted two photos on her social media account on Wednesday: one of her mother, Datin Janet Yeoh, clutching the golden statuette; and another photo of her paying respects at the grave of her father, Datuk Yeoh Kian Teik.

She captioned the post: “Brought Mr O home. Without my parents’ love and trust and support, I wouldn’t be here today. Love so much.”

It is understood that Yeoh was back in Malaysia for a few days for Qing Ming and then flew off to Hong Kong.

However, the actress is expected to be in Malaysia again.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star is scheduled to appear at the “Pride of Malaysia Michelle Yeoh Homecoming Public Fan Meet” on Tuesday afternoon at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Yeoh, 60, made history when she won Best Actress at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in March.

She became the first actress of Asian descent to win in the category. She is also the first Malaysian to be nominated and win in the Academy Awards.

In her acceptance speech, Yeoh said: “I have to dedicate this (award) to my mum, all the mums in the world because they are really the superheroes, and without them, none of us would be here tonight.

“I’m taking this home to her. She’s watching right now in Malaysia, KL, with my family and friends. I love you guys. I’m bringing this home to you.” — THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK