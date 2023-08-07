Michelle Yeoh’s ‘Face of Happiness’ wedding dress gets thumbs up from netizens

The attention-grabbing wedding outfit was designed by French fashion house, Schiaparelli.

PETALING JAYA – Michelle Yeoh and her husband Jean Todt have been hosting more wedding receptions for family and friends.

And the Oscar-winning star’s unique wedding dress has captured the attention of netizens.

The Malaysian actress posted several photos on Instagram last Wednesday and Thursday of an intimate wedding reception at Geneva.

At the reception, she wore an ivory corseted bridal gown with a mini train. But what stood out was the corset with a face on it, complete with eyes, a pair of lips and a nose with a septum piercing.

The attention-grabbing wedding outfit was designed by French fashion house Schiaparelli.

Yeoh made sure to thank Italian company Tod’s Group’s chief executive officer Diego Della Valle and Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry for the one-of-a-kind dress. Tod’s Group owns Schiaparelli.

“Thank you my darling big brother Diego and Daniel for my stunning Schiaparelli Face of Happiness dress to say hello as Mr and Mrs Todt,” the 60-year-old wrote.

The actress’ fans went gaga over her fashion choice, flooding her post’s comment section with praise.

“The dress is fantastic,” wrote one fan. “You are stunning dear Michelle. Bravo to talented @schiaparelli team,” another commented.

Yeoh and Todt tied the knot on July 27 after 19 years of being engaged.

Todt, 77, first met the Ipoh-born actress in Shanghai, China, in June 2004. After dating for 1½ months, he proposed to Yeoh on July 26.

According to Los Angeles Times, Yeoh said that she and Todt were supposed to be married in 2022. However, procuring the paperwork had been time-consuming as the former motor racing executive is a Swiss resident and the country has exacting requirements. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK