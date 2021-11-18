Movie review: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The young cast of (from far left) Celeste O'Connor, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim and Mckenna Grace breathe new life into the beloved Ghostbusters series, giving it shades of hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

It must be hard to continue a legacy without letting a few knowing nods to the past become a deluge of fan service.

Opening in cinemas here today, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is not only nostalgic for the 1984 original, it also has a thing for that other classic from Gen X's formative years, The Goonies, along with Steven Spielberg's early films.

The first film spawned from the hectic, scuzzy New York of the early '80s, while Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set in a Midwest small-town idyll.

Rather than a true sequel to the supernatural comedy, writer-director Jason Reitman (whose dad Ivan helmed the first two Ghostbusters) has created a family film.

The kids can follow the exploits of young science genius Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), while the parents can smile knowingly at the many nostalgic nods.

Child star Grace (Gifted, The Handmaid's Tale) does a great job as the lead, with a performance that suggests a long career ahead.

However, while it's good to strike while the iron is, er, snarky and awkward, Finn Wolfhard - who plays her snarky, awkward brother Trevor - may want to try a different look and persona for his next project.

Also, his involvement does hang a lantern on how much that other supernatural nostalgia nod, hit Netflix series Stranger Things, appears to have influenced Afterlife.

A young outcast with a special ability, Phoebe discovers she has a great destiny and is gifted with special tools to help on her quest - notes ripped from the classic fairy tale structure.

And it would have to be a very timid child to be scared by what's here.

Older viewers may get a kick at the cameos, but it's all surface.

The original was much more than Slimer and the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man. It had cast chemistry, the natural banter, the humour - something even the original team struggled to repeat in their own sequel. (It's telling how little 1989's Ghostbusters II is talked about).

Paul Rudd's involvement as Phoebe's teacher helps on this front but only so much.

The 3-star score comes with a caveat. Ghostbusters: Afterlife works as a fun, entertaining kids film, albeit one so possessed by nostalgia it may want to consider an exorcism.

FILM: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

STARRING: Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, Carrie Coon, Celeste O' Connor

WRITER-DIRECTOR: Jason Reitman

THE SKINNY: Following the death of her estranged father, a single mum (Coon) moves with her two kids (Grace and Wolfhard) to his rundown farm. What they discover is a connection to the past and to an event that could end the world.

RATING: PG13

score : 3/5