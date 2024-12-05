Minion Land to officially open at USS on Feb 14

A conceptual rendering of the Super Hungry Food Stand, an all-new restaurant unique to Universal Studios Singapore.

The wait is almost over. Universal Studios Singapore (USS) at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) announced on Dec 5 that the highly anticipated Minion Land will officially open to the public on Feb 14, 2025.

The announcement came after USS revealed in July details of the areas of Gru’s Neighbourhood, Super Silly Fun Land and Minion Marketplace at the new attraction.

On Dec 5, USS provided more details on Minion Land, a partnership with Universal Creative, Illumination and RWS. Universal Creative is the design team behind Universal Studios’ attractions, while Illumination is the animation studio behind the Despicable Me and Minions films (2010 to present).

Hungry visitors can head to Super Hungry Food Stand, a boardwalk eatery inspired by the waterfront snack stand in Despicable Me. The themed environment features classic carnival game kiosks – Down-a-Clown, Lucky Ducky and Balloon Dart – that have been taken over by the Minions.

Those who want to do some shopping can head to Minion Marketplace – the shopping hub in Minion Land – which will include three distinct and immersive retail environments.

Two limited-edition, USS-exclusive Super Silly Space Killer figures will be launched to mark the opening of Minion Land on Feb 14: a premium vinyl collectible in iridescent finish (limited to 100 pieces) and a full-coloured vinyl figure (limited to 1,000 pieces).

The full Super Silly Fun Land Collection drops on the same day with 15 items spanning themed apparel, homeware and souvenirs.

Fans can look forward to more exclusive and limited-edition merchandise launches at Sweet Surrender, Pop Store and Fun Store in Minion Marketplace.

There will be a show, Minute Of Minion Mayhem, featuring the Minions and Gru’s adopted daughters – Margo, Edith and Agnes – with fart guns, catchy dance moves and a meet-and-greet at the end. Gru is the former supervillain and series protagonist of Despicable Me.

Fans who cannot get enough of their favourite characters can look out for additional meet-and-greets throughout the land, featuring the Minions, Gru, his wife Lucy and the girls.

Visitors can also look forward to rides such as the Buggie Boogie carousel, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and Silly Swirly.