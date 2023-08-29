Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh returns to Ipoh to spend time with family

Michelle Yeoh shared photos of herself enjoying a meal with her mother Datin Janet Yeoh and other family members in Ipoh.

IPOH – Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh has returned to her home country to spend time with her family and friends.

The 61-year-old uploaded a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday alongside a caption that read: “Arrived back to KL to love.”

They included a framed drawing of herself holding her Best Actress Oscar trophy at the 2023 Academy Awards. She took home the highly coveted statuette for her performance in the film Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) in March.

Another showed what appeared to be a wedding cake topped with a mini figurine of Yeoh and her French husband, former president of the International Automobile Federation Jean Todt, 77.

In a separate post on Monday, Yeoh shared photos of herself enjoying a meal with her mother Datin Janet Yeoh, 84, and other family members in her hometown of Ipoh, Perak.

“Love mum and of course she fed me. And my siblings too,” Yeoh wrote.

In the most recent post on Tuesday, she thanked her friend, chef David Tan, for hosting her at his Little Katong cafe in Canning Garden in Ipoh, before saying she was heading to Kuala Lumpur to attend Hong Kong singing superstar Jacky Cheung’s 60+ Concert Tour at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil. Cheung’s final performance in the city took place on Aug 20.

Many Malaysians have since taken to the comment section to welcome the Ipoh-born star back. Some fans said they hope to bump into her during her time here, while others speculated she is back to celebrate Malaysia’s Independence Day on Thursday.

Yeoh and her long-time fiance Todt got hitched in Geneva, Switzerland on July 27 after being together for 19 years.

While several friends and family members were present to witness the union, Janet revealed in an interview with China Press then that she did not know about her daughter’s marriage.

Janet also told the publication that she hopes Yeoh will hold a wedding reception with family and friends in Malaysia. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK