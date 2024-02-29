Ryan Gosling will perform I’m Just Ken at Oscars

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling will perform I'm Just Ken, a fan favourite from Barbie, at the Oscars on March 10.

LOS ANGELES – Ryan Gosling is definitely Kenough to sing live at the Oscars.

Gosling, the Academy Award-nominated star of the hit film Barbie, will perform the power ballad I’m Just Ken at the March 10 gala, one of five songs up for a golden statuette, organisers announced on Feb 28.

The Canadian actor, 43, is also nominated for his supporting role as the Ken to Margot Robbie’s Barbie.

Also scheduled to take the stage are American musicians Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas for another Barbie tune, the introspective What Was I Made For?

Osage composer Scott George will perform Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers Of The Flower Moon, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.

Rounding out the best original song nominees list are American musician Jon Batiste singing It Never Went Away from American Symphony, a documentary about himself and his wife, and American singer-actress Becky G singing The Fire Inside, written by perennial nominee Diane Warren for Flamin’ Hot.

While Eilish’s song won two Grammys and is the clear favourite, I’m Just Ken – written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – was one of the highlights of the summer blockbuster, and fans had clamoured for Gosling to sing on Oscars night.

In the film, the actor – wearing a white fur coat and bandana over his bleached blond hair – leads a horde of Kens in an epic song and dance number.

“Doesn’t seem to matter what I do / I’m always number two,” he croons in the song.

“I’m just Ken / Anywhere else, I’d be a 10 / Is it my destiny / To live and die a life of blond fragility?“

The song charted on the Billboard Hot 100. – AFP