Oppenheimer crowned best picture, sweeps 7 categories

The cast and crew of Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 10.

LOS ANGELES – Oppenheimer, the blockbuster biopic about the race to build the first atomic bomb, claimed the prestigious best picture trophy at the Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 11.

British director Christopher Nolan’s film starred Irish actor Cillian Murphy as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, leader of the United States’ effort in the 1940s to create a weapon devastating enough to end World War Two.

Murphy won the best actor trophy, Nolan was named best director and American actor Robert Downey Jr won the best supporting actor category. American actress Emma Stone won best actress for Poor Things.

A three-hour historical drama about science and politics, Oppenheimer became an unlikely box office hit and grossed US$953.8 million (S$1.27 billion), in addition to widespread critical praise.

It was the first of Nolan’s films to win best picture. The director has previously won acclaim for The Dark Knight trilogy (2005-2012), Inception (2010), Memento (2000) and other movies.

Oppenheimer triumphed over feminist doll adventure Barbie, a movie it had battled in a box office showdown dubbed “Barbenheimer.” Other best picture contenders included The Holdovers, a dramedy set in a New England boarding school, and the Holocaust tale The Zone of Interest.

The Oscar winners, as listed below, were chosen by the roughly 10,500 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

Best Picture: Oppenheimer

Best Actor: Cilian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best Actress: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress: Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Adapted Screenplay: American Fiction

Best Original Screenplay: Anatomy Of A Fall

Best Animated Feature Film: The Boy And The Heron

Best Animated Short: War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John & Yoko

Best International Feature: The Zone Of Interest, United Kingdom

Best Documentary Feature: 20 Days In Mariupol

Best Documentary Short: The Last Repair Shop

Best Original Score: Oppenheimer

Best Original Song: What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Best Sound: The Zone Of Interest

Best Production Design: Poor Things

Best Live Action Short: The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

Best Cinematography: Oppenheimer

Best Makeup And Hairstyling: Poor Things

Best Costume Design: Poor Things

Best Visual Effects: Godzilla Minus One

Best Film Editing: Oppenheimer

– REUTERS