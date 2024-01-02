Parasite actress Cho Yeo-jeong pays tribute to on-screen husband Lee Sun-kyun

(From left) Actress Cho Yeo-jeong shared a photo of herself with Parasite co-stars Lee Sun-kyun, Park Myung-hoon and Choi Woo-shik in a tribute to the late Lee.

South Korean actress Cho Yeo-jeong, who starred in the Oscar-winning film Parasite (2019), has finally broken her silence on the death of South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, who played her husband in the movie.

Lee died at the age of 48 on Dec 27 in an apparent suicide amid gruelling police investigations into accusations of his illegal drug use.

“I will never forget the honour we had together. I will never forget the cheerfulness that always made everyone laugh,” Cho wrote on Instagram on Jan 1. “I will become a good and warm actor like oppa (Korean for big brother). I’ll embrace the new year, even if it’s not a happy one.”

Cho, 42, shared a photo of herself with Lee, Park Myung-hoon and Choi Woo-shik, two of the cast members of Parasite, with the post.

Cho, who debuted as a model at the age of 16, is known for her roles in films such as The Servant (2010), The Concubine (2012) and Obsessed (2014).

She played the gullible wife of the rich Park family in Parasite, with Lee playing the elitist patriarch who owns the grand home in which the plot mostly takes place.

She won Best Actress for the role at South Korea’s Blue Dragon Film Awards and Chunsa Film Art Awards, and was among the actors who won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in the United States.

Parasite went on to win four awards at the 2020 Oscars – Best Picture, Best Director for Bong Joon-ho, Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay.