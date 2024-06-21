Blackpink’s Jennie launches official TikTok account

K-pop star Jennie posted her first video on TikTok on June 19.

Another member of K-pop girl group Blackpink is on social media platform TikTok.

Jennie launched her verified TikTok account under @jennierubyjane – the same username as her Instagram account – and posted her first video on June 19.

The video was captioned “Hi”, with the 28-year-old wearing the jersey of German football club Hamburg and striking different poses to the tune of her debut solo single, Solo (2018).

Her video had been viewed more than 28.2 million times and her account had amassed more than five million followers as of June 20 afternoon.