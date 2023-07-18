Pink mania: Watch, shop and listen to all things Barbie
It is Barbie’s world and we are just living in it.
In the lead-up to the highly anticipated movie Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling - opening in Singapore cinemas on Thursday - toy company Mattel’s crown jewel has secured wide-ranging collaborations that will appeal to any fan eager for a pink-themed piece of the action.
From a Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse listing on vacation rental app Airbnb to driving the iconic doll’s baby pink 1956 Corvette in the Xbox game Forza Horizon 5, there is something for everyone.
Even donuts in the Philippines have been Barbie-fied - the tie-up with Krispy Kreme Philippines gave birth to a limited edition glitter-glazed Barbie Doughnut.
With the marketing machine on overdrive, Barbie is not just a childhood phase anymore, but fast becoming a plastic-fantastic lifestyle.
What to watch:
Fans’ Extravagance: Barbie The Movie
The first 50 participants will also enjoy a lip makeover by MAC Cosmetics, while a selected eight can dress life-sized mannequins with apparel from local fashion label The Closet Lover to win goodie bags.
Lastly, the top three winners of the Best Dressed Contest win a set of rose champagne and white wines worth over $100.
When: Saturday, 7pm
Where: Golden Village Bugis+, 201 Victoria Street, #05-01
Info: https://www.gv.com.sg/GVMovieDetails?movie=0894#/movie/0894
Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge
Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge is airing on HGTV (Singtel TV Channel 250) on Mondays at 10pm.
What to buy:
Barbie The Movie Dolls
They are available from Toys “R” Us outlets and https://www.toysrus.com.sg/.
Barbie Movie x Typo
Get them at Typo outlets islandwide and https://cottonon.com/SG/typo/new-trending/typo-collab/typo-barbie/.
What to listen to:
Barbie The Album
Barbie The Album will also be available in Barbie’s signature hot pink in vinyl (US$24.98, or S$33), cassette (US$14.98) and CD (US$14.98) from https://www.barbiethealbum.com/.
Barbie Girl - Aqua
Their biggest hit was born after band member Soren Rasted saw an exhibit on kitsch culture in Copenhagen, Denmark featuring Barbie dolls, which inspired the famous lyric “Life in plastic, it’s fantastic”.
Within five months of Barbie Girl’s release, Mattel sued MCA Records, Aqua’s North American record label, claiming that the song infringed its copyrights and trademarks on the doll.
The case would drag on until 2002 when it was eventually dismissed. The judge ruled in Aqua’s favour, citing that the song, a parody, was protected under freedom of speech. In 2009, Mattel released a series of advertisements and a promotional music video of Barbie Girl with modified lyrics as part of a marketing strategy to revive sales.
Even though the original does not appear in the Barbie movie, its legacy lives on through its sampling on the Nicki Minaj-Ice Spice remake Barbie World.
