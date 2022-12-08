Rebecca Lim to play new mother in thriller Confinement by film-maker Kelvin Tong

Actress Rebecca Lim, 36, will take on the lead role of a new mum in Confinement, helmed by Singaporean film-maker Kelvin Tong.

The Mediacorp star plays a painter who moves into her dream home and hires a confinement nanny after giving birth. Inexplicable incidents then start happening in the house.

Tong, 50, best known for his work on the acclaimed local horror film The Maid (2005) and box-office hit It’s A Great Great World (2011), will start work on the film in February.

“I worked with Rebecca on a television project a few years ago and was struck by her presence and intelligence. She is able to translate the unseen with her acting, making her perfect for Confinement, which deals with the anxiety surrounding the arrival of a stranger in the home,” said Tong.

Budgeted at $1.2 million, the movie is slated for release in the third quarter of 2023, with Clover Films handling international distribution rights and iQiyi handling distribution in China.

Confinement is the second of four movies that Singapore company Clover Films is working with Chinese streaming platform iQiyi, with the support of the Singapore Film Commission.

Director Ong Kuo Sin’s Reunion Dinner was released over Chinese New Year in 2022, while two more films – by director Melvin Mak and veteran actor Tay Ping Hui – are in the works.