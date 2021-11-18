Singapore actor Lim Kay Siu in Avatar: The Last Airbender remake

Singaporean actor Lim Kay Siu has been cast in an upcoming Netflix live-action adaptation of American animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005 to 2008).

According to Hollywood magazine Variety, the 61-year-old will play Gyatso, a guardian and mentor to main character Aang, said to be the greatest Airbender of his time. The series is set in a fantasy world where some people can manipulate, or "bend", elements like air, water, earth or fire.

Lim, who is the younger brother of actor Lim Kay Tong, has starred in local series - including as Frankie Foo in the comedy Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd (1997 to 2007) - as well as Hollywood films like Anna And The King (1999).

His wife, fellow actress Neo Swee Lin, tweeted "G Y A T S O been bursting with this information" with emojis of heart exclamation marks and fireworks.