14-year-old girls in hotel room with guys and alcohol, police investigating

The party was on April 20 at the Siloso Beach Resort.

Four 14-year-old girls in a hotel room with at least seven guys. Bottles of alcohol were also spotted.

His 14-year-old daughter said she was going to a birthday party with other girls her age.

Then Stomper Eric saw a photo of her and the other teens in a hotel room with at least seven guys. Bottles of alcohol were also spotted.

"During the night, alcohol was consumed and vaping occurred in the room," said Eric.

"As parents, we are deeply concerned and disappointed that such events were allowed at a Sentosa hotel, endangering the lives of our children and exposing them to substance and physical abuse."

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

"My daughter went with a friend whose parents we knew," recounted father. "So we said OK.

"The deal for all was to leave around midnight. Then my daughter requested if she could stay a couple more hours as a parent would fetch her with her friend by car and bring her back home. So far I didn’t have any reason to worry."

At around 2am, Eric's daughter informed him that she and the other three girls wanted to sleep in the hotel.

"I asked her to send me a picture of the group to be sure and when she made excuses not do so, I called the hotel to check on the room," said the father.

"Siloso Beach Resort has a 'four guests max per room' policy which was not enforced that night.

"I called my daughter to confront her about the fact they were seven or eight boys in the room. She told me that it was another room and only four girls were in the room she was in. She even passed her phone to her friend who confirmed it was only four girls."

In the morning, the friend's parent called Eric, who explained that the four girls were sleeping at the hotel.

"The parent went to the hotel, opened the door, took a pic and called me," said he said.

"I asked her to bring my daughter back with her."

He contacted Siloso Beach Resort, which replied it was aware of the incident and was investigating.

"We would like to clarify that we do not allow such parties in the rooms, and the guests inside room 607 did so without our knowledge or consent," added the hotel spokesman.

"According to the staff who checked in on this guest of room 607, there were only three persons checking into the room at the time. As such, we did not have any reason to be suspicious or to disturb the guest's privacy.

"We believe that the other guests entered the resort without proceeding to our reception or registering as guests.

"After learning about the party and checking the room, our staff enforced the hotel policy, and required the extra guests (above the four allowed room occupants) to leave the premises."

Siloso Beach Resort said its staff confirmed the extra guests left the premises at around 3.15am.

"However, we were later informed by one of the parents (of one of guests in 607) that the extra guests were still in the room in the morning.

"As our entry points are locked or manned by security at night, this means that the extra guests illegally snuck back into our resort as trespassers, in order to return to the room."

Eric said when he asked his daughter how the people snuck him, she replied: "They simply walked though the main hotel entrance which wasn’t locked. Nobody was attending the reception and no security guard was there."

The father added: "We feel as parents it is our duty to inform the public who have teenage girls to beware of such illegal and dangerous activities happening on Sentosa island at the Siloso Beach Resort."

When contacted by Stomp, a Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) spokesman said the safety of the guests is SDC's utmost priority and SDC is aware of the incident.

"We understand that Siloso Beach Resort has reported this matter to the Singapore Police Force (SPF)," added the spokesman.

"SDC will continue to provide SPF with the necessary support and assistance required throughout their investigations.

"Guests are advised to contact the Sentosa Rangers at 1800-RANGERS (7264377) if they notice anything suspicious happening on Sentosa or if they require any assistance on the island."