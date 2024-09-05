Stranger Eyes to open Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival

Singaporean director Yeo Siew Hua’s psychological thriller Stranger Eyes has been selected to open the 2024 Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival.

It will make its Asian premiere at the festival, scheduled to run from Nov 7 to 24. It makes its world premiere on Sept 5 at the ongoing Venice Film Festival.

Yeo’s detective mystery A Land Imagined (2018) won the Golden Leopard grand prize at the 71st Locarno Film Festival and was Singapore’s entry to the 92nd Academy Awards. It also won Best Original Screenplay at the 56th Golden Horse Awards.

Stranger Eyes is a multi-regional co-production that includes producer Fran Borgia from Singapore’s Akanga Film Asia, along with producers from Taiwan, France and the United States.

In the film, which explores themes of surveillance and privacy in urban life, a young couple begin to receive strange videos after the mysterious disappearance of their baby daughter, causing them to realise that someone has been recording their lives.

It stars Taiwanese actors Lee Kang-sheng, Wu Chien-ho and Vera Chen as well as Singaporean actress Xenia Tan.

Stranger Eyes was developed through the Golden Horse Film Project Promotion (FPP) and received the FPP Visionary Award in 2021. The production also received support from Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority.

In a press statement issued by the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival, Yeo says that being selected to open the festival is a “real honour”.

“The festival holds such an important place in my heart as a Chinese film-maker. We hope the audience will enjoy the fruits of our hard work and share in our love for cinema.”