Sylvester Stallone shares photos with estranged wife amid divorce rumours

Sylvester Stallone shared a throwback photo of his family (left) and holding his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin's hands.

LOS ANGELES - Is Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone reconciling with his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin despite talks of divorce?

That is the question on many people’s minds after the American actor’s social media post on Monday, which he captioned: “Wonderful….”

Stallone, 76, had posted what looks like a throwback photo of him holding Flavin’s hands with their backs facing the camera.

He also shared an old photo of himself with his wife and their three daughters in the same post.

Stallone married Flavin, a former model, in 1997. They have three daughters together - Sophia, 25; Sistine, 24; and Scarlet, 20.

Netizens reacted positively to his post on Monday.

“That’s terrific. Hopefully this means you two are working things out,” wrote one fan.

Another fan wrote simply: “Back together, I hope?”

Stallone’s post came after he was shown on social media on Sept 11 covering up the the second tattoo on his arm dedicated to Flavin.

The Rambo (1982 to 2019) actor had covered the first tattoo of Flavin days before she filed for divorce at a court in Florida on Aug 19.

Flavin claimed in the filing that Stallone “has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” according to People magazine.

He denied the allegations in subsequent documents filed in court.

Stallone was previously married to Ms Sasha Czack between 1974 and 1985, and Danish model-actress Brigitte Nielsen between 1985 and 1987.

He recently starred in the superhero film Samaritan.